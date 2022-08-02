Union County is launching a 'I voted' sticker design contest

Students can participate by creating an original design for “I Voted” stickers that will be given to voters during the Nov. 8 general election.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The Union County Board of Elections announced its inaugural“ I Voted” sticker design contest.

All Union County, North Carolina students in grades K-12 are eligible to enter.

Official Rules and Guidelines:

The phrase “I Voted” must be included in the design.

All entries must consist entirely of the student’s original, non-copyright artwork and may not include photographs or trademarked images.

All entries should be non-partisan and not reference any candidate, political party, or political issue.

The Board of Elections reserves the right to disqualify any entry that is determined to contain inappropriate images or violates the contest rules.

By entering the contest, the student is allowing the Board of Elections to use, reproduce, edit, or publish in any medium or media, their submission in whole or in part, for any non-commercial purpose in perpetuity.

The design should fit on a circular sticker two inches in diameter.

Artwork should be limited to 4 colors or less.

Designs may be created using crayons, paint, pencil, ink, other mixed media materials or digital drawing and art tools.

Only one entry per student.

How to Enter:

The contest will open on August 2, 2022, and will close on August 31, 2022.

Entries must be submitted on the “I Voted” Sticker Design Contest Entry Form and may be mailed to Union County Board of Elections, P.O. Box 1106, Monroe, NC 28111 or emailed to union.boe@unioncountync.gov.

By submitting your entry, you are affirming that your design is your original artwork.

