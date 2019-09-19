CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Interstate 485 outer loop approaching Interstate 85 in west Charlotte is closed after a crash possibly involving a rolled over vehicle.

One person was transported to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the Charlotte Fire Department, Medic, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash, which is located near Moores Chapel Road.

Officials are investigating the crash.

With the outer loop closed, drivers can use Freedom Drive or Brookshire Freeway as an alternate route to Interstate 85.