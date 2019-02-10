CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 485 near Moore's Chapel Road in west Charlotte has partially closed the inner loop just north of Interstate 85.

The Charlotte Fire Department is on-scene and working to extinguish the fire.

Live video from a North Carolina Department of Transportation camera showed smoke still coming from the vehicle.

The emergency response has closed all lanes except the left lane of the inner loop.

"Move over for emergency vehicles," the Charlotte Fire Department tweeted. "Significant delays in the area. Seek an alternate route."

Drivers can use Mount Holly Road via Little Rock Road or Freedom Drive as an alternate route.

During the fire, smoke could be seen rising into the sky.

It was not immediately known if there were an injuries. The cause of the fire was not immediately known but the fire seemed confined to the truck.

A crash in this same location Monday killed one person and injured a second.

