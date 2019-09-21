CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The general purpose lanes of Interstate 77 southbound in Huntersville are closed because of a crash involving six vehicles.

The general public lanes are closed near Gilead Road with delays as far back as Sam Furr Road.

One of two express lanes are open but delayed because of the emergency response.

An image from a North Carolina Department of Transportation show five passenger vehicles and a RV trailer were possibly involved in the crash.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.

