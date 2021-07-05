x
Improperly discarded fireworks caused house fire, Charlotte fire says

Fire officials said 11 people were displaced between two different residences. The Red Cross has been called in to assist the families.
Credit: Charlotte Fire Department

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eleven people were displaced following a house fire in northwest Charlotte early Sunday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, investigators determined the fire was the result of improperly discarded fireworks.

Charlotte Fire estimates around $80,000 in damage. 

