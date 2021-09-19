In honor of Deaf Awareness Month, the Memphis Zoo hosts ‘Deaf Day Out’

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Memphis Zoo had some special exhibits Sunday in honor of Deaf Awareness Month.
Sign language interpreters were stationed all over the zoo to tell people more about the animals. The zoo also featured discounted tickets.
“It lets people know about deaf awareness, you know, so that they can gain access to communication to feel more inclusive and involved, and it’s also like a family reunion type of thing an event where they can come together and hang out and socialize especially during this time.” said Brenda Cash with Bridges West.
The zoo partnered with Bridges and Bridges West to get as many hard of hearing members of the community involved as possible.