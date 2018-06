According to Flightaware all inbound flights to Charlotte Douglas Airport were being held at their origin Sunday morning.

According to American Airlines, the delay was due to technical issues with their regional carrier PSA. The issue began at around 8 a.m. and ended at 10 a.m.

HEADS UP: According to Flightaware all inbound flights to CLT are being held at their origin until 10 a.m. pic.twitter.com/3e1gVWFGeP — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) June 17, 2018

Sitting ON THE PLANE in Des Moines, and pilot announces another “I-T crash” at @CLTAirport.



“Nothing going in or out of Charlotte” #clt@wsoctv @WBTV_News @wcnc — Alan Cavanna (@CopaCavanna) June 17, 2018

