Investigation into unknown substance on Lancaster County school bus still underway, sheriff's office reports

Testing results from state law enforcement remain pending.

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — The investigation into an unknown chemical substance found on a Lancaster County school bus is still ongoing more than two weeks after a student passed out on the bus.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office provided an update in a news release on Wednesday. Sheriff Bailey Faile said the powdery substance found on the bus carrying Indian Land High School students and staff members was sent to the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for testing. However, Faile noted there was no timeline as to when the results would be back since SLED has to work with evidence from more than 300 agencies in the Palmetto State.

“We have no evidence one way or another that the samples collected were illegal drugs or any other noxious substance which caused the symptoms,” he said. “We are simply exploring all possibilities to include or exclude potential causes.”

A student on board the bus lost consciousness on Oct. 26 after exposure to the powder around 5 p.m. Other students and staff members also exhibited signs of exposure. Additionally, an EMS worker who responded also experienced symptoms at the scene.

While nobody was transported for treatment, the bus driver was taken in for a medical evaluation. Parents were asked to keep an eye on their children for any additional symptoms.

Meanwhile, Faile says deputies are continuing to look into if anything illegal happened, including drug possession or use. He noted security camera footage showed the powder on the floor much earlier in the day but stressed all possibilities were being considered beyond illicit activity.

“We have yet to establish any such connection. Our investigation is open, and we will continue to follow all information we have or receive until we get an answer or determine we will not be able to get the answer," he said.