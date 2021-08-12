Escaped inmate captured in wooded area of Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. — An inmate in Burke County is back behind bars after escaping from Foothills Correction Institution in the morning hours on Thursday, Aug. 12.
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, John Curtis Anderson, 42, escaped by climbing a fence at the minimum custody section of the facility. He was captured later in the afternoon, roughly three miles away from the prison in a wooded part of Morganton.
He was captured with a coordinated effort by the Morganton Department of Public Safety, a NCDPS K-9 unit and prison officials.
Anderson is originally from Cleveland County and was admitted to the prison on July 9 to serve a sentence of two years and 10 months for identity theft and fraud.
Officials said Anderson has been moved to a higher custody facility and will face charges for his escape.
He was previously scheduled to be released on Jan. 16, 2022.
