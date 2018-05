YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- An inmate was found dead Friday at the York County Detention Center.

Authorities say around 7 p.m., the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell. The inmate was later pronounced dead, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

Officials have not released the deceased inmate's identity.

The inmate was originally charged with shoplifting and later possession of marijuana and contraband.

