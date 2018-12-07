CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the death of Jerome Thompson, 52, who killed himself on Wednesday.

Officials say Thompson jumped from the second floor of a general housing pod, he was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery for a skull fracture.

After the surgery he was moved to ICU where he died Thursday morning.

Thompson was processed in the jail just yesterday on charges of attempted first degree murder and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Thompson's death is the fourth death this year at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

“I am deeply disturbed by the news of a fourth death at our jail this year. This is truly unfortunate and rare. My heart goes out to all of the families" said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Erwin Carmichael.

© 2018 WCNC