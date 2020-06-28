No injuries reported after over 30 inmates barricaded themselves in Salisbury prison dorm

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says corrections officers were able to get the situation under control.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A group of inmates barricaded themselves in a dorm at the Piedmont Correctional Institute in Salisbury, North Carolina. Brian Hanes, communications officer with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, says corrections officers were able to get the situation under control.

Saturday, around 36 inmates barricaded themselves into a dorm at the prison. NCDPS says corrections officers were able to talk their way into the dorm, where they were able to identify the instigators behind the situation and move them elsewhere.

Once those individuals were moved, NCDPS says the situation calmed down.

NCDPS said it’s possible that tensions in the community could have spilled into Piedmont Correctional Institue, but the corrections officers involved were able to resolve the situation peacefully and feel confident it will remain peaceful overnight.

There was some minor property damage related to it, but no known injuries.