CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former Charlotte business owner says he knows what it's like to count on the community for support, that's why he wanted to raffle off small business gift certificates to show his support and help fight the negative impact of the coronavirus.

If you take a look at Jamie Jollie’s Instagram, you can easily be considered in a raffle drawing simply by liking a post. He is offering several gift cards worth $25 or $50 to some of Charlotte’s favorite small businesses like Divine Barrel Brewing, Salud Beer Shop, Poppy’s Bagels, and Pasta and Provisions just to name a few.

Jollie says he and his wife decided to use their own money to buy the gift cards and then give it back to those in the community to use.

“As much attention on our local businesses as quickly as possible,” Jollie says.

In no time he’s even gotten offers from friends who want to donate and help out too. The goal is to keep the gift-giving going for whoever wins the raffles.

“When they go in to collect their $50 raffle gift certificate to spend we want them to buy a little more or buy another gift certificate for somebody,” Jollie says.

He says he's eternally optimistic and believes this is just a little step on his part to help save any of his favorite local businesses from being forced out of business forever.

If you would like to enter into any of the raffles or donate to help buy more gift certificates, just follow Jamie Jollie on Instagram.

