International companies eye Chester County for investment, growth

In 2010, Chester County had a 22% unemployment rate. Last month, that number was about 4.9%.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sun Fiber CEO and the China General Chamber of Commerce hosted an event to talk about sustaining the environment and the economy in Chester County.

Leaders from international companies traveled to Chester County Friday to talk about opportunities for growth. The county rebranded itself in recent years and attracted new manufacturing jobs.

“It was very difficult in the early 2000s when our industries left and we had to rebrand,” Brooke Clinton, President of Chester County’s Chamber of Commerce, said.

Clinton watched and helped her community transform into a manufacturing hub in recent years, with companies like GITI Tire and Sun Fiber opening facilities in Chester County and creating jobs.

“They are attracted to Chester County primarily for our location – we’re close to the port of Charleston, we’re close to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and we also have the railroad system, which is a huge benefit here in Chester County,” Clinton said.

On Friday, Sun Fiber CEO Ya Sun and the China General Chamber of Commerce, which represents Chinese companies nationwide, hosted an event in Chester County to talk about new opportunities.

“How nice South Carolina, particularly the Chester area, is to any investment because of the convenient transportation to Charleston and also the airport,” Sun said through a translator, explaining why she wants other companies to know more about Chester County. “As well as I-77 and the friendly environment for manufacturing and other businesses as well.”

South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey attended the event. He said Chester County is a good example of how South Carolina was able to rebrand in the last decade.

“When I left the state 10 years ago, there were a number of counties that had unemployment over 20%, now we don’t have a single county,” Lightsey said.

A lot of the discussions at the event were on sustainability, and how recycling as a business could sustain the environment and the economy. Business leaders identified that as one more opportunity for Chester.

