International Market in Charlotte to close doors by end of the year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A well-known market in the Queen City announced it will be closing its doors for good. It's been in business for decades, and to many, the International Market in the NoDa area has been a staple.

Customers said the entire area will feel the impact.

If you ask Myeieu Megan Nguyen, her family's international market has had a good thing going for a while. It's been open for over 30 years and her parents started it back in 1984.

Shoppers told WCNC Charlotte it's become a go-to spot for Charloteans and offers something a little different.

"You can get authentic goods here, things that are actually from Thailand," shopper Tiffany Pacho said. "When you go to Walmart and Target, they don’t really have it.”

"Nobody is taking over," Nguyen said. "We are old, we have been working long hours.”

The news left customers in consensus.

"It was too shocking," Pacho said.

"We are very sad to leave, my kids grew up here too," Nguyen said.

The market sits in a mall full of international businesses. Shopper Maria Ramirez said this closure will do more than just bum people out.

“It’s going to affect the neighbors, you know how it is, you go into a store, you leave and look outside, and then you go in there to see what they have," Ramirez said.

Another owner added the prices are competitive. Items on the shelves are priced down to serve everyone affordably. As the clock winds down, Nguyen is left with a feeling of gratitude.

"God, I wish I could open up another one for you guys," Nguyen said.

