CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Days after it first appeared over Interstate 485, graffiti has been removed from a highway sign in south Charlotte.

Crews worked late Tuesday night to remove the words "Phorm Humz" from the sign. The roadway was partially closed as the work was conducted.

Over the weekend, someone climbed up the 30 foot trestle to spray the words on the back of the sign, which is located over the inner loop lanes east of the Interstate 77 interchange.

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said graffiti is vandalism and damaging state property is a felony.

After the graffiti was discovered, the NCDOT said it would work with the construction team for the Interstate 485 toll lanes to schedule the clean-up. The graffiti was located inside the construction zone.

Interstate 485 graffiti on overhead sign The words "Phorm" and "Humz" were spray painted on the back of a highway sign along Interstate 485. Crews worked late Tuesday to cleanup graffiti along Interstate 485 Graffiti along Interstate 485 has been covered over.

Similar graffiti was previously found in the Raleigh area, including along Interstate 440.

