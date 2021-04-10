SC governor wants to build I-73 with $300M in COVID relief and surplus

The full 60 miles of new freeways and upgrades for I-73 to run from Myrtle Beach to Interstate 95 in Dillon County will cost $1.6 billion.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants lawmakers to set aside $300 million in federal COVID-19 relief money and surplus money to pay for the first segment of a long-desired interstate link between Interstate 95 and Myrtle Beach.

The full 60 miles of new freeways and upgrades for I-73 to run from Myrtle Beach to Interstate 95 in Dillon County will cost $1.6 billion.

McMaster and other leaders hope by building the first segment, the rest of the road will follow. Environmentalists and some state lawmakers say money for I-73 is better spent on reliving congestion for residents instead of helping tourists.

“If we seize this moment by thinking big, being bold, and making transformative investments, I believe we can change South Carolina’s future for the better,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “I can think of nothing more transformative than the state committing the first $300 million to kickstart this critical project. It is my hope that this commitment will serve as a catalyst for our local government partners to finalize their investment plans and will strengthen the position of our congressional delegation as they work to secure federal funding, so that we can finally make I-73 a reality.”

A proposed I-73 section that would be near Myrtle Beach has been talked about for almost two decades, but it's been mired in delays. A section of I-73 already exists in North Carolina.