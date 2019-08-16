KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Interstate 85 northbound in Rowan County is closed following a vehicle crash. The crash happened near Kannapolis.

Northbound traffic is backed up 10 miles into Cabarrus County.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Drivers can use US 29 as an alternate route.

The roadway is expected to reopen after 2 p.m.

