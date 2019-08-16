KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Interstate 85 northbound in Rowan County has reopened following a vehicle crash near Kannapolis.

The closure lasted several hours and left traffic back up 10 miles into Cabarrus County.

Investigators said a box truck driver, identified as 26-year-old Mequavious Hall, of Chester, SC, was following too closely when he came upon stopped traffic. As he tried to stop, he sideswiped two other vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

