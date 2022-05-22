How to talk to introverts so it doesn’t feel forced

Short conversations are not necessarily a bad thing

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many people will want to get together over the summer, which can be fun. But, some who are introverts may not be as comfortable in large groups of people. Now, we want to talk about ways that you can chat with someone who is an introvert.

A common misunderstanding about introverts is that they don't like to be around people. This isn't true. Introverts enjoy socializing and being around people. Many prefer to be around people they know and familiar to them and in doses of time. It can be exhausting to be around too many new people. And introverts recharge by being by themselves or with a limited few.

Watch their body language for signs that they may not want to chat anymore. Notice any new or different behaviors you haven't previously shown in your conversation. Here are a few signs: unfocused look when they're looking at you, averted eye gaze, fidgetiness, harsh look in their eyes, turning their bodies away from you, moving closing to the door.

If an introvert doesn't want to talk or doesn't seem to have much to say, then it's okay. Don't take it personally. Suggest that you two go to another room or area where there's less noise, fewer people, and less sensory overload. Don't ask questions to re-engage them. Respect it. Give them space. Maybe they don't want to talk but would be happy to listen. Realize that silence can be a great adjustor. If you feel that they'd rather be alone, you can excuse yourself.

