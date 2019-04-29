Firefighters are currently on the scene of a large fire at a warehouse in Statesville.

According to a tweet from the City of Statesville, West Front Street is closed while firefighters battle the flames at the FCX building.

Investigators said the cause of the fire is “suspicious" and are looking at the possibility of arson. Firefighters confirmed they received reports of individuals running away from the building after the fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

