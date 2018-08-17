The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a missing 16-year-old teen last seen at the Rockwell Group Home south of Mooresville, in Iredell County.

Deputies believe Elizabeth Maguire, 16, ran away from the group home sometime around Monday, August 13.

Maguire was entered missing with the Nation Center for Missing & Exploited Children and with the National Crime Information Center “NCIC”.

Detectives have information that Maguire is possibly with her twin sister Abigail Maguire in the Lincoln County area. Abigail Maguire is also entered missing by authorities in Gaston County.

Anyone with information on Elizabeth Maguire is asked to contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180.

