The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men accused of breaking into the Farmer’s Kitchen located at the corner of Union Grove Road and Buck Shoals Road.

Deputies report video footage from security cameras at the business captured two subjects forcing their way into the business, and the vehicle they were driving during the incident.

The Iredell County and Yadkin County Sheriff’s Offices are asking for assistance in identifying the persons responsible for these break-ins.

Investigators are asking if anyone can identify the subjects driving the vehicle or has any information on the break-ins to contact law enforcement.

Anyone with information can contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180, or the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office at 336-679-4217. Furthermore, persons with information can contact Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.

