Iredell County deputy shoots, kills suspect during attempt to serve felony arrest warrants

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said the suspect pointed his rifle at the deputy, who then shot the suspect.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed while deputies were serving a warrant. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said deputies were serving the warrant Friday afternoon in the area of Bell Farm Road when the shooting took place.

ICSO said deputies were attempting to serve felony arrest warrants for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony violent habitual felon, and felony second-degree kidnapping. Deputies were informed that the suspect was in a home on Bell Farm Road but said their attempts to get the suspect to leave the home failed.

Deputies eventually found the suspect, who had hidden himself in a crawl space and was armed with a rifle, according to the sheriff's office. Officials said the suspect pointed his rifle at the deputy, who then shot the suspect.

The suspect, who has not been named as his family has not yet been notified, died as a result of the shooting.

The deputy involved, who was also not publicly named by the department, was uninjured and placed on administrative leave.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is taking the lead in the investigation.

The public was asked to avoid the area during the investigation. The sheriff's office said there is no danger to the public.

