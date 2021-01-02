20-year-old Statesville woman dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle on I-77

The NC State Highway Patrol said the woman exited her vehicle after reportedly being in a verbal altercation. She was crossing lanes when she was struck.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Iredell County after a woman was struck by a vehicle. It happened Sunday shortly after 6 p.m.

Troopers said the occupants of a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 77 were believed to be in a "verbal altercation" and stopped partially in the roadway. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 20-year-old Amari Wilson of Statesville, got out of the vehicle.

As Wilson tried to cross the travel lanes, she was struck by another vehicle. She was taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, where she died from her injuries overnight.

NCSHP said as a result of the incident, traffic was diverted at Exit 36 on I-77 North for around two hours during the investigation. It's not yet known if any charges will be filed.