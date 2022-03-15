Search underway for missing woman from Iredell County, deputies say

Deputies are asking for assistance and say the woman has medical conditions.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

According to a post from the Iredell County Sheriff Facebook page, Niecy Rose Moore was last seen in the area of Shinnville Road in Mooresville on Monday, March 14.

Deputies say she is reported to have schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Authorities believe she is in the Gastonia area with an unknown male. Moore also reportedly took at Uber to the 1400 block of E. Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia on Monday.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the sheriff's office at (704) 878-3180 or Iredell County ECOM at (704) 878-3100.

