11-year-old dies in Iredell County dirt bike accident

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Two Iredell County families are in mourning following ATV accidents.
Talon Dyson, 11, died from his injuries after a dirt bike crash on Dec. 26. He's the son of an Iredell County Sheriff's Office lieutenant.
WCNC Charlotte received photos of Dyson from a family member on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Dyson's family said in a statement to WCNC Charlotte that he had been riding a dirt bike since he was 5 and was wearing protective safety gear including a chest plate, helmet, jacket, guards, and gloves during the incident, as he usually would.
For those wishing to pay respects, there will be a visitation at Cavin Cook Funeral Home in Mooresville from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. On Thursday, a funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Statesville off Davie Ave at 11 a.m.
The family asks that instead of flowers, memorials be made to Dove House Children's Advocacy Center off Simonton Road in Statesville.
On Dec. 27, a 15-year-old in Iredell County, the child of a Troutman Fire Department member, died following a four wheeler accident.
The child's family has asked for privacy as they mourn.
ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Funeral arrangements announced for fallen CMPD officer
ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: 'Love God. Love The People. Do The Work' | No Hunger Holidays provides food for hundreds of Charlotte families in need
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.