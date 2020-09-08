Iredell County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Statesville man

Curtis Allen Wuellner was last seen August 7 around 8 p.m. at his Statesville home.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 50-year-old Statesville man went missing. Curtis Allen Wuellner was last seen August 7 around 8 p.m. at his home on Laurel Cove Road in Statesville.

ICSO said Wuellner suffers from diabetes and may need medical attention.

Iredell County crews were searching for a missing person on and around Lake Norman near Laurel Cove Road. Officials said that person went missing Saturday evening, while ICSO said Wuellner was last seen Friday.

At this time, search crews have not confirmed if the search is a recovery effort.

Anyone who has seen Wuellner or has information related to the investigation is asked to call Iredell Communications at 704-878-3100.