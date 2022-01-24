Iredell County Sheriff's Office patrol car hit with deputy inside

Officials confirmed the deputy has minor injuries, and the vehicle has minor damage as well.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering after someone hit a patrol car while a deputy was inside, according to the sheriff's office.

It happened Monday night on I-77 northbound near mile marker 59, which is near the Tomlin Mill Road exit.

Officials confirmed the deputy has minor injuries, and the vehicle has minor damage as well.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating. No further information has been released at this time.

