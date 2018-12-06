CRAMERTON, N.C. -- Severe storms over the past several weeks resulted in a large trash and debris island forming on Gaston County's South Fork River.

Drivers tell NBC Charlotte they've watched the island continue to grow as they drive over the Armstrong Ford Road bridge south of Belmont.

Cramerton mayor Will Cauthen said the town is beginning the process of figuring out how to clean up that section of the river.

"Because of the size of this cleanup, we're probably going to involve some much larger boats and things in the water," Mayor Cauthen said.

He said the process could take between few weeks and a few months because the town will have to work with several government agencies and organizations.

The debris island already has notoriety after firefighters rescued a man who got stranded on it after his kayak capsized back in April.

The Catawba Riverkeeper confirmed to NBC Charlotte it plans to inspect the debris island Wednesday afternoon.

