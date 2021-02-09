'It means family' | Mount Tabor students come together before first day back at school

Parents, students, faculty, and neighbors all came together to make the return to school tomorrow, meaningful. They put up dozens of signs around the school.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Monday, Mount Tabor students, staff, and other community members made signs for tomorrow as they plan to return back to school.

They left messages of hope and unity, reminding students they are not alone.

For many Spartan Stong, Mount Tabor's motto now has a renewed meaning for many.

"It means family and community, and staying strong in hard times, and being there for one another," Senior Lucy Kohrt said.

"There has been such an outpouring of love and support and I know that's what's going to get everyone through this," parent Rachel Hoeing said.

Parents, students, faculty, and neighbors all came together to make the return to school tomorrow, meaningful. They put up dozens of signs around the school, with strong messages.

"Our art teacher spearheaded that she just wants tomorrow morning children to pull up feeling loved, feeling safe, feeling the sense of community that we've had for a long time," Hoeing said. "So kids are decorating posters, signs, we're going to be cutting out little hearts to put on all the lockers, and just let them know that they are loved, and the teachers and staff are here for them like they've been from the get-go."

Some of the signs had the words you are loved, Tabor city family, this is Sparta written on them. Those were just some of the words students hope have an impact when they all arrive to campus.

"I hope that people aren't scared to come to school and still see the family behind Tabor because while it did happen at Tabor, it could happen anywhere, and the community has really come together to show us that support, and it's brought students closer together," Kohrt said.

Students, staff, and the community have laid down flowers, cards, and signs in front of one of the entrances to @Tabor_City. A makeshift memorial to honor the Miller family. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/S74yPRUEPU — Manning Franks (@ManningWFMY) September 6, 2021