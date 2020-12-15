Itinerary set for funeral of Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon

Several roads in Kings Mountain will be shut down Tuesday afternoon.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Final preparations are being completed for Tuesday afternoon's memorial service for Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon, who died after being shot last Friday while responding to a breaking and entering.

Officer Herndon's memorial will begin with a public viewing that will last from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church off West King Street in Kings Mountain.

During the viewing, only ten people at a time will be permitted to enter the church due to COVID-19 restrictions. All attendees will be required to wear a mask during the viewing and funeral service.

The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. and is expected to last 45 minutes to an hour.

Besides the main sanctuary, which can seat 700 people, the church has two overflow rooms.

However, organizers are asking the general public to view a live stream of the service instead of watching in-person due to COVID-19 concerns.

Final preparations are underway for Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon’s funeral tomorrow. Details on tomorrow’s events, how you can honor Officer Herndon, procession route and road closures in just a few minutes on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/oLvHcai5lS — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) December 15, 2020

Following the service, a procession will pull out from the church and head west on West King Street before turning left onto Phifer Road and passing Kings Mountain High School, which was Officer Herndon's alma mater.

The school will dismiss early so students and staff can pay their respects along the road.

The procession will stop somewhere along Bethlehem Road for about 15 minutes as Officer Herndon's casket will be transferred onto a North Carolina Troopers Association caisson to travel the rest of the way to the cemetery at Bethlehem Baptist Church.