MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Thanks to Charlotte’s booming real estate market, recent home revaluations have left families fearing they won’t be able to afford higher property taxes to stay in their homes.

“It’s number one on all of our minds,” said Dist. 6 Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell.

On Tuesday night, county commissioners vowed to do everything they could to help.

“I know we don’t have the ability to do it on the scale that we would like to, but this body is pushing to try to get as much as we can,” Rodriguez-McDowell said.

The commission was briefed on proposed grant programs that would cater specifically to those over 65-years-old on a fixed income.

Those people could apply for grants and receive $100 to $1,000 to offset the property tax hike.

The "Aging in Place" pre-application forms for those grants are now available on the city of Charlotte housing website.

County commissioners admitted they wish they could do more and hoped they still could.

“From your heart, of course, you want to help everyone,” said Dist. 4 Commissioner Mark Jerrell.

But they want people to understand that under state law, there’s only so much they can do to help.

“We do not have the authority to do tax relief without express permission of the general assembly. They’re calling this a grant program which is different it’s a very fine line,” said Mecklenburg County Manager Dena R. Diorio.

Commissioners said there will be a joint county-city town hall at the government center on February 21. Housing, tax, and government officials will be there to answer questions from the public.