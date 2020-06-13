"It's very disheartening and demoralizing"| Protests take toll on CMPD

Over the past two weeks, dozens of protests have taken place. Some were peaceful, and some were not.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — They are the men and women sworn to protect and serve. But after high profile cases of black men and women killed by police, including George Floyd, the law enforcement profession is being tarnished. That, and the killing of Floyd, is taking a toll on officers in Queen City.

"It's very disheartening and demoralizing for us," said Mark Michalec, an officer with CMPD for more than 26 years.

Michalec is also the president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9, the local Charlotte chapter.

"For a few officers to make mistakes, to error the way they do, is not the way every officer is," he said.

Low community support isn't the only thing that's disheartening several officers. The killing of Floyd hits home, too.

"It was horrible, it was sickening," said Officer Justin Davies as he got emotional in a video posted by CMPD.

"I just, I get teared up now because I think of my kids you know," he explained as he remembered Floyd calling out for his mother as he took his last breaths.

Still, he and hundreds of other Charlotteans put the uniform on, pin their badge, and do the job, day after day. It's an oath they took, through the good and the bad.

"Seeing the community like this hurts also," Davies said. "Just seeing the hate that's been thrown around. But, I'm here to do a job, and I'll keep doing it as long as they tell me too."

Michalec explained how that's not as easy for some as the recent events have lowered moral.

"Some guys, you know, they don't know if they want to continue," he said.

He knows the department is not perfect, but he applauds the recent changes CMPD has made.

"We understand that we need to change with the times so to speak," he added.

His hope is for that change to happen together, as a community.

"That's the only thing you can do," he concluded. "You don't have any other choice."