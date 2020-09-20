Jacob Blake's family leads a peaceful march in Charlotte

Jacob Blake, Sr. drove more than 800 miles to be with his son, Jacob Blake, Jr. in Wisconsin.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A peaceful rally is being held in uptown Sunday to honor Jacob Blake, Jr. A group gathered at Romare Bearden Park where Blake's father spoke, then marched to the 'Black Lives Matter' mural.

The father lives in Charlotte and was in Queen City when he heard his son was shot several times by a Kenosha police officer. His son was shot seven times in the back.

The shooting of Blake happened back in August and was captured from across the street on the video. Kenosha police do not have body cameras but do have body microphones.

In the footage, Blake walks from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire while Blake has his back turned.

The family attorney for the 29-year-old said Tuesday he is paralyzed and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.