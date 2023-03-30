Charlotte chef named James Beard finalist

The awards are often called The Oscars of food and the Carolinas have a legacy of taking home honors.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte Chef was just awarded a big honor in the culinary world!

Sam Hart of Counter- was named a finalist for the James Beard Awards Best Chef in the Southeast. Counter- is an intimate, full-sensory restaurant experience featuring themed 10 and 14-course tasting menus.

The James Beard award winners will be honored on June 5 at an event in Chicago.

