Charlotte trans rights leader Janice Covington Allison dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Janice Covington Allison, one of the most well-known trans rights activists in Charlotte, died this weekend following a battle with a longtime illness.

Covington, 74, spent decades working for transgender rights and was arguably the most prominent trans rights advocate in Charlotte dating back to the early 1980s. Covington also appeared on the national stage in 2012, becoming the first openly transgender woman from North Carolina to serve as a delegate at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte.

"It's important to my community," Covington said at the time. "We've always been left off the bus. Transgenders have always been the redheaded stepchildren."

Covington was one of the most vocal critics of House Bill 2, which became known as the "bathroom bill" in North Carolina. She was a VIP guest at a rally for Hillary Clinton in 2016, alongside former President Barack Obama.

Charlotte Pride joins the Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber and the rest of our community in mourning the passing of Janice... Posted by Charlotte Pride on Friday, October 1, 2021

Covington, who served in the U.S. military in the 1960s, founded TransCarolina in the early 2000s. The group addressed workplace rights and served as a social group for transgender individuals.

"She could light up a room with her smile, and fight like hell for justice when she saw a need," wrote September McCrady. "Janice deserves to be honored and to rest in peace in dignity."