Jason Mraz donates proceeds from new album to help strive for racial equality

“Look for the Good” was released on Juneteenth 2020 and every penny it makes will go to causes near and dear to the singer's heart.

SAN DIEGO — Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is using his star power and money to help the cause of racial equality and he is hoping that it will also help start a movement.

Jason Mraz’s newest album, “Look for the Good,” was released on Juneteenth 2020 which is a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.

"I've seen in my lifetime how funding is disproportionate," said Mraz, "I think America is getting an education right now, we are still seeing where there are shadows where they need light shined on them."

Mraz decided the record itself should go out into the world and serve. Not only did Jason donate his $250,000 advance on the album, every penny it makes in the future will go to San Diego causes near and dear to his heart.

All sales from his album will fund Black Lives Matter, San Diego Young Artists Music Academy, RISE San Diego, Grassroots Law Project, Center on Policy Initiatives and Equal Justice Initiative.

"As a concerned citizen, and as a businessman and as a creator this is something cool I get to do that that helps redraw the lines and rethink how we are going to live in this world," said Mraz.

Renea and Shardie Flenoid along with Connie Corn sang back up on the Mraz album. They said due to the COVID-19 shutdown, Jason's gesture may have saved the San Diego Young Artists Music Academy.

"A lot of the parents lost their jobs and Jason came in right there, right on time so it was an answered prayer. Jason was an answered prayer, he truly was," said Renea and Shardie Flenoid.

"My heart is just so happy. I love happy music and I love to hear the kids and it's exciting... it's just exciting," said Connie Corn.

Jason's new album title was chosen with a purpose.

"Look for the good and you'll find the good, look for the bad and you'll find the bad, and I've spent most of my career looking for the good. All of my songs are looking through the filter of what is good. How can I envision a better world?" said Mraz.

Jason's generosity will pay for music scholarships.

"You know what? My basic needs are met. I did well with my first six albums and get to make more records after this, so to able to make a product that had a 'giving component' I think more businesses could, and should, do that," said Mraz.

As a result of Jason’s donation, the San Diego Young Artists Music Academy is offering online and in-person socially distanced music lessons in piano, voice, guitar, violin and drums. These scholarships, as available, are being offered for students whose parents who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, and to youth who want to learn music online to help them stay active and actively learn while quarantined.

SD YAMA will host a “Fall Festival Zoom Recital” which will showcase students that have received the scholarships from the Jason Mraz Juneteenth donation to SD YAMA. This recital will take place on November 21, 2020.

Mraz is a musician known for his rhythm and with so many parents unable to pay for music lessons, his timing on this act of kindness could not have been better.