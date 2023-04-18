Attendees will get a chance to hear directly from college students and community members on how best to engage young people in voting and our democracy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Johnson C. Smith University will host a town hall Tuesday evening in hopes to boost voter turnout among college students and young adults.

The “Where You At? Your Voice, Your Vote Town Hall” will be hosted on campus at the Grimes Lounge in the Mary Joyce Taylor Crisp Student Union from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

School officials said it’s crucial that young people have a voice in shaping the future of our democracy and that the best way to ensure that is by listening to young people themselves about how to effectively engage their generation in voting and the democratic process.

The event is hosted by Johnson C. Smith University, along with Black Voters Matter, Charlotte Racial Justice Consortium, Common Cause NC, Democracy NC, NCAPRI, NC Black Alliance, and You Can Vote.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

