Jeep groups hold benefit ride for Statesville golf cart crash survivors

Weeks after a deadly golf cart crash in Statesville, the community came together to welcome home the surviving victims and remember those lost.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Dozens of Jeep owners from groups and organizations all across the area came together with one shared mission.

“We’re about community, we’re about fellowship, we do a lot of charity work in the communities. Having a jeep, in general, brings you a part of a family,” said Tracie Hall with Wicked Jeeps NC.

This family of Jeep owners hosted a benefit ride to help two other families now faced with tragedy.

Police say Michael Marlowe and his 5-year-old son, Bentley, both died after a suspected drunk driver crashed into the golf cart they were riding in.

Days after the crash, 13-year-old Jada Marlowe, who was also in the golf cart, died from her injuries.

A big green tractor was on display in her honor as a memory of her favorite song.

But despite the lives lost, investigators say three people survived the horrific crash.

Teagan Murphy, a 16-year-old that was one of those survivors, received a warm welcome home after spending days in the hospital.

"At our school the way we see it our students aren’t our students for that moment in time, they’re our students and kids forever so we of course are here to support Teagan and her entire family,” said Kim Smith, one of Teagan's former teachers.

That support is coming in the form of money donations planned to be shared with the families along with plenty of emotional support too.

“We’re out here today to just put our arms around them, show them some love and let them know they are not alone and they have this massive community of people who are here to help them through this,” said Jennifer Connor with Carolina Cruising for Jeeps.