CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Not sure if you're as excited as we are, but Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is opening it's very first North Carolina ice cream scoop shop in the South End.

The Jeni’s Ice Creams shop will be located on Camden Road in the historic South End development, Design Center of the Carolinas (1920 Camden Road, Charlotte, NC 28203).

If you've never tried Jeni's Ice Creams, you're in for a real treat. According to Jeni's website, her ice cream uniquely smooth texture and buttercream body, with bright flavor and clean finish.

But don't take our word for it. Grab a scoop for yourself when the ice cream shop opens up in the historic South End on Thursday, August 9. At the grand opening, Jeni herself will be in attendance handing out free ice cream!

And yes, there's a collection of boozy ice cream.

To celebrate their grand opening, Jeni's Ice Creams is giving away free ice cream across the Queen City! Be sure to follow their social media accounts to snag a free cone!

Here are some of her new flavors:

Brandied Banana Brûlée Pint

$12.00

Dairy-free Dark Chocolate Truffle Pint

$12.00

FROSÉ SORBET PINT

$12.00

SALTED HONEY PIE PINT

$12.00

Here are some of the best sellers:

Brown Butter Almond Brittle Pint

Darkest Chocolate Pint

Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks Pint

Salty Caramel Pint

Brambleberry Crisp Pint

