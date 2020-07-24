Jetton Park has plenty of fun for the whole family

With 104 acres of biking, hiking and water front access to Lake Norman, Jetton Park in Cornelius has something for everyone.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Located about 30 minutes north of uptown Charlotte, Jetton Park in Cornelius is a gem everyone in the Carolinas should know about.

With more than 104 acres of hiking, biking and Lake Norman water front, Jetton Park has something for everyone, including the family dog.

"It's been perfect for us," said a first-time visitor, who was playing with her dog at the park.

And the park can be perfect for you, too. If tennis is your hobby, the park has eight courts available. The tennis courts are open from sunrise until 10:30 p.m. during summer.

If you're worried about summer heat in the dog days of summer, Jetton Park has plenty of shade and space to social distance. On a walk through the park, you'll find special spots like the formal garden.