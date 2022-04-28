Jill Swain, former Huntersville mayor, has died

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Former Huntersville mayor Jill Swain has died, the town of Huntersville confirmed Thursday evening.
Swain started serving the community in 1999 as a commissioner for eight years before being elected mayor. She served as mayor from 2007 to 2015.
North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis responded to the news, saying, "Susan & I are heartbroken to learn of Jill Swain’s passing. She was a great leader who served Huntersville as both mayor & town commissioner & was instrumental in championing the growth of our business community & shaping Huntersville’s development. Her family is in our prayers."
The Huntersville Fire Department also shared condolences on Facebook, saying Swain was a "fierce supporter and friend" of the fire department, "known to swing by our stations, to chat, laugh or drop off goodies."
Swain's cause of death has not been made public at this time, nor have plans for a service.
ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: 'Our economy is really complex and dynamic' | Economists say folks returning to prior jobs not biggest factor in lower jobless claims
ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: NC National Guard to provide support, equipment to Ukraine
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.