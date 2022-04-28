Jill Swain, former Huntersville mayor, has died

She served as mayor from 2007 to 2015.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Former Huntersville mayor Jill Swain has died, the town of Huntersville confirmed Thursday evening.

Swain started serving the community in 1999 as a commissioner for eight years before being elected mayor. She served as mayor from 2007 to 2015.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis responded to the news, saying, "Susan & I are heartbroken to learn of Jill Swain’s passing. She was a great leader who served Huntersville as both mayor & town commissioner & was instrumental in championing the growth of our business community & shaping Huntersville’s development. Her family is in our prayers."

The Huntersville Fire Department also shared condolences on Facebook, saying Swain was a "fierce supporter and friend" of the fire department, "known to swing by our stations, to chat, laugh or drop off goodies."

Swain's cause of death has not been made public at this time, nor have plans for a service.

