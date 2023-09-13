After Alexander County's second-largest employer closed, the community came together in search of new employment

While some people have found employment, the county says there’s still a long way to go before everyone is taken care of.

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — The search for work continues in Alexander County after the second-largest employer in the area suddenly shut down.

The Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams furniture plant has been a staple in the community for decades and filed for bankruptcy in August leaving more than 500 people in our area without work.

Caroline Stikeleather said her aunt worked at the plant for almost 20 years.

“Everybody knows somebody that worked there. A lot of people made a career and a livelihood out of that. So it’s really sad that everybody lost their jobs,” Stikeleather said. “There was no notice, really, from what I’ve heard, that they were going to shut down.”

Since the company closed, Alexander County has been working to support the 533 people left without a job.

The county hosted a hiring fair Tuesday and is working with other support services to assist with unemployment claims.

“We had over 200 participants that came out to the job fair [and] over 45 employers participated in that,” Shane Fox, the county manager, said.

They’re also working to secure grant funding to help train former employees of MG+BW for new careers.

While it’s unclear how many of the plant’s former employees have now found work, Fox said progress is being made.

“Some of our other local manufacturing companies that had been struggling to find employees... became fully staffed during that next week,” Fox said. “So, we felt pretty optimistic that a number of folks went to work within days after the closure.”

As families work to rebound, Stikeleather said the community’s support is making a difference.

“Everybody comes together and tries to help everybody, and especially if somebody’s down and out on their luck, I’m sure there’s always resources and people here to help,” Stikeleather said.

Fox said the county will continue its efforts to attract new industry to the area, following MG+BW’s sudden closure.