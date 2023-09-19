Amazon hiring thousands of workers in Charlotte ahead of holiday shopping season

Amazon is looking for people in several roles, including sorting, packing and drivers. Average pay for these jobs is $20.50 per hour.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon is hiring more than 6,500 employees in the Charlotte area before the 2023 holiday rush, the company announced Tuesday.

Amazon said it's looking for people to work in several roles, including packing, sorting, shipping and drivers. Average pay for these jobs is $20.50 per hour with some workers earning up to $28 per hour. Amazon also plans to hire more than 3,500 employees in the Raleigh area with a goal of adding more than 11,000 North Carolina workers and 250,000 across the U.S. The roles range from full-time to part-time and seasonal openings.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country,” John Felton, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations, said. "Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them. A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years—likely more, including our annual wage investments—and that’s on top of offerings like pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice and health care benefits on day one.”

Chick-fil-A also announced it will hire new workers in the Charlotte area as part of a $58 million investment that includes a new distribution center in Rowan County.

