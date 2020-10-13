Electric vehicle microfactory promises to bring 240 jobs to Rock Hill

Arrival, a London-based electric vehicle producer, plans to start production in York County by the end of 2021.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Arrival, a company that produces electric vehicles around the world, announced Tuesday its plans to build a "microfactory" in York County.

The factory is part of a $46 million investment in the region and is Arrival's first American microfactory. The company expects to bring 240 new jobs to the Rock Hill area.

Arrival, which was found in London in 2015, creates zero-emission vehicles for commercial transportation. The South Carolina facility will utilize a new cell-based assembly method to produce vehicles, rather than the traditional assembly line. This will give Arrival the flexibility to produce any vehicle in its portfolio at the factory, according to a press release from the company.

"Our new Microfactory in South Carolina is the beginning of a paradigm shift in the EV space. We're thankful for the great work at the state and local levels that lead us to South Carolina, and we are excited to be able to partner with York County to deliver our vision for commercial electric vehicles while investing in the lives of the community members that support Arrival," CEO of North America Mike Ableson said.

The Rock Hill facility will focus on building electric buses with a localized supply chain. Arrival expects to begin operations in 2021 with production starting by the end of the year.

“We couldn’t be happier that Arrival has decided to build zero-emissions EVs right here in South Carolina. It speaks volumes to our business-friendly climate and well-trained workforce, and we look forward to working with them for many years to come," said Gov. Henry McMaster.