New beverage bottling facility coming to Mooresville

Battle Copacking's state-of-the-art facility will create at least 20 new jobs paying above the average wage in Iredell County.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Battle Copacking, a provider of packing and bottling solutions for craft beer, beverage and food companies, plans to build a new $13.6 million facility in Mooresville.

The new factory will create up to 20 new full-time jobs with average wages above the average wage for Iredell County. Battle Copacking is a subsidiary of Battle Packing, LLC, an Atlanta-based company that's been operating for over 40 years.

The Mooresville facility will service beverage brands ranging from classic soda, flavored seltzers, energy drinks and alcoholic beverages. The facility will be located in the Deerfield Business Park and construction is expected to be finished by Dec. 31.

“I cannot begin to explain how excited I am about this project. My wife and I moved to Mooresville in 2015 after looking for the perfect place to live and raise children. Since then, I have been looking for an opportunity to invest in the area, and Battle Copacking is the perfect opportunity," Jerry Kaufman, executive vice president of strategic development, said. "We plan to bring great jobs that perfectly suit the deep skilled labor pool that exists here. The resources found in this area are fantastic, and we are excited to grow with the community."

