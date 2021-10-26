Bojangles looking to hire hundreds of workers this week

Bojangles will be conducting interviews in Charlotte-area restaurants on Oct. 26. Job offers will be made on the spot to qualified applicants.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bojangles is looking to hire hundreds of workers this week at all of its locations in the Charlotte area.

The Charlotte-based chicken chain, known for its sweet tea and biscuits, is holding a big hiring event on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Bojangles said it is hiring for hundreds of positions, including full-time and part-time openings.

Bojangles will hold in-store interviews at all of its restaurants and job offers will be made on the spot to qualified applicants. Registration is required for the event. Interested people can click here to learn more.

Restaurants in the Charlotte area with openings include Belmont, Charlotte, China Grove, Concord, Harrisburg, Huntersville, Indian Trail, Kannapolis, Matthews and Mint Hill.

