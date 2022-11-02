Carowinds to hire hundreds of workers for 2022 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds is looking to hire hundreds of new employees for the 2022 season.
Park officials said Carowinds will hold a hiring fair Monday, Feb. 21, as they look to fill around 2,000 openings. Both in-person and virtual interviews will be available for applicants who register on the Carowinds website.
Carowinds is hosting in-person interviews from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday.
The park is looking to hire workers for the following areas:
- Ride operators
- Merchandise and games
- Park Services
- Food and beverage
- Admissions
- Safety and Security
- Entertainment and more
Carowinds employees will enjoy free admission to the park, as well as other Cedar Fair properties, discounts on food and retail items and a flexible work schedule.
