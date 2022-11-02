Carowinds to hire hundreds of workers for 2022 season

The 2022 season at Carowinds begins next month and the park is looking to hire hundreds of new employees at $15 an hour.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds is looking to hire hundreds of new employees for the 2022 season.

Park officials said Carowinds will hold a hiring fair Monday, Feb. 21, as they look to fill around 2,000 openings. Both in-person and virtual interviews will be available for applicants who register on the Carowinds website.

Carowinds is hosting in-person interviews from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to the Defenders team by emailing money@wcnc.com.

The park is looking to hire workers for the following areas:

Ride operators

Merchandise and games

Park Services

Food and beverage

Admissions

Safety and Security

Entertainment and more

#ICYMI: Register now to interview at #Carowinds' President's Day Hiring Event.



Seasonal positions in food and beverage, retail, rides, aquatics and more are available. Applicants may interview virtually or in-person.



REGISTER: https://t.co/EUxI3gF9pP pic.twitter.com/I7G8LNMkRF — Carowinds (@Carowinds) February 20, 2022

Carowinds employees will enjoy free admission to the park, as well as other Cedar Fair properties, discounts on food and retail items and a flexible work schedule.

Indira Eskieva will have a full report on the Carowinds hiring fair Monday. That report will air during WCNC Charlotte News at 5 p.m. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Contact Indira Eskieva at ieskieva@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts