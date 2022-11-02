x
Jobs

Carowinds to hire hundreds of workers for 2022 season

The 2022 season at Carowinds begins next month and the park is looking to hire hundreds of new employees at $15 an hour.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds is looking to hire hundreds of new employees for the 2022 season. 

Park officials said Carowinds will hold a hiring fair Monday, Feb. 21, as they look to fill around 2,000 openings. Both in-person and virtual interviews will be available for applicants who register on the Carowinds website

Carowinds is hosting in-person interviews from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday. 

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to the Defenders team by emailing money@wcnc.com.

The park is looking to hire workers for the following areas:

  • Ride operators
  • Merchandise and games
  • Park Services
  • Food and beverage 
  • Admissions
  • Safety and Security
  • Entertainment and more

Carowinds employees will enjoy free admission to the park, as well as other Cedar Fair properties, discounts on food and retail items and a flexible work schedule. 

Indira Eskieva will have a full report on the Carowinds hiring fair Monday. That report will air during WCNC Charlotte News at 5 p.m.

