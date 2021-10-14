Charlotte airport retailers looking to hire 100 people for job openings

Paradies Lagardere is hiring associates for their retail stores, warehouses, and logistics operations at airports such as Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Paradies Lagardere, an airport retailer, and restauranteur in locations such as Charlotte Douglas International Airport, is looking to hire 100 people for openings in Charlotte.

On Thursday, the travel retailer hosted a job fair at the Hilton Garden Inn location nearest the airport - but applicants for openings can also be submitted online.

They are hiring for the following positions:

Brand/Sales Associates - Hourly Rate $13.50

Warehouse/Stock Associates - Hourly Rate $15

Hourly Retail and Warehouse Shift Managers - Starting at $16.50

3rd Shift Warehouse/Drivers/Shift Managers - Starting at $17

Drivers - Starting at $16

Paradies Lagardere operates airport retail stores under brands such as the CNBC News, TripAdvisor, Brooks Brothers, Pandora, and more.

"It’s been difficult to find people to fill all of the vacant positions we’ve had, " Joshua Rollins, HR Manager for the company’s 30 retail sites inside Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, said Wednesday.